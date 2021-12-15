Menu
Clara Sue Coleman
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Clara Sue Coleman

October 27, 1941 - December 12, 2021

Clara "Sue" Coleman passed away peacefully in Bristol, Va., on December 12, 2021, at the age of 80.

Sue was loved by family and friends, and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jean Fain; and son, Jamie Coleman.

She is survived by two sons, Brian Wells (Tabitha), of Bristol, and Greg Coleman of Nashville; eight grandchildren, Cassandra Gudger, Jessica Gudger, Jordan Ray, Paige Coleman, Ryan Coleman, Tylar Smith, Kaleb Coleman, and Kennedi Coleman; several great-grandchildren; special cousin, Ruth Wells, and other loving family and friends.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Rehab Center and Memory Care at Bristol in Bristol, Va.

Arrangements for Sue's celebration of life will be posted soon.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Davidson vestal
December 20, 2021
My prayers are with the family. She will not be forgotten.
Robert Wells
Family
December 16, 2021
Sue will be greatly missed. I will miss talking to her
Robert Wells
Family
December 16, 2021
I love you all - and offer my deepest sympathy to the entire family. If there is any need I can help with, even just a listening ear, I'm always here. Much love and many prayers.
Tabitha Buckles
Family
December 14, 2021
