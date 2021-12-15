Clara Sue Coleman



October 27, 1941 - December 12, 2021



Clara "Sue" Coleman passed away peacefully in Bristol, Va., on December 12, 2021, at the age of 80.



Sue was loved by family and friends, and will be deeply missed.



In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jean Fain; and son, Jamie Coleman.



She is survived by two sons, Brian Wells (Tabitha), of Bristol, and Greg Coleman of Nashville; eight grandchildren, Cassandra Gudger, Jessica Gudger, Jordan Ray, Paige Coleman, Ryan Coleman, Tylar Smith, Kaleb Coleman, and Kennedi Coleman; several great-grandchildren; special cousin, Ruth Wells, and other loving family and friends.



The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Rehab Center and Memory Care at Bristol in Bristol, Va.



Arrangements for Sue's celebration of life will be posted soon.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.