Clara Mae Buckles
November 13, 1932 - November 1, 2020
Clara Mae Sykes Buckles, 87, of Cleveland, Va., passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Russell County, Va., on November 13, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Robert and Lona Mae Johnson Sykes.
She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She loved collecting dolls, working in her flowers, and most of all being a mother to her children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Henry Carl Buckles and numerous siblings.
She is survived by sons, Ronald Buckles and Michael Buckles; daughter, Nancy Linkous and husband, James; and sister, Virginia Horne.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Kevin Bowman officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19, mask will be required and social distancing should be practiced.
Special thanks to Home Nursing Company in Lebanon and Dr. Ann Townsend.
.
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
.
