Clara C. Sexton
May 5, 1938 - September 20, 2021
Clara Sexton, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on September 20, 2021, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 5, 1938, in Cumberland, Ky., a daughter of the late Harrison and Alta Cornett, and has lived the past 50 years in the Bristol area.
Mrs. Sexton worked as a cosmetologist and instructor, a maker and seller of collectable dolls from Clara's Dolls, and she loved flowers. She was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church of God.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Survivors include her husband, Hobert Sexton; children, Virginia Lea Lewis and Patrick Lee Sexton; grandchildren, Jonathan Brian Lewis and spouse, Jamie, Jessica Sexton, Ashley Paige Burlison and husband, Chuck, Tyler Lee Sexton; great-grandchildren, Kendall Brooks Lewis, Kingston Bear Lewis, Knox Bronson Lewis, Kolt Bastian Lewis, and Kayl Hopkins; several nieces and nephews; and siblings.
The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Harold Jones. The burial will be held 12 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, in Eastern Heights Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
