Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clara C. Sexton
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Clara C. Sexton

May 5, 1938 - September 20, 2021

Clara Sexton, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on September 20, 2021, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 5, 1938, in Cumberland, Ky., a daughter of the late Harrison and Alta Cornett, and has lived the past 50 years in the Bristol area.

Mrs. Sexton worked as a cosmetologist and instructor, a maker and seller of collectable dolls from Clara's Dolls, and she loved flowers. She was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church of God.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Survivors include her husband, Hobert Sexton; children, Virginia Lea Lewis and Patrick Lee Sexton; grandchildren, Jonathan Brian Lewis and spouse, Jamie, Jessica Sexton, Ashley Paige Burlison and husband, Chuck, Tyler Lee Sexton; great-grandchildren, Kendall Brooks Lewis, Kingston Bear Lewis, Knox Bronson Lewis, Kolt Bastian Lewis, and Kayl Hopkins; several nieces and nephews; and siblings.

The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Harold Jones. The burial will be held 12 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, in Eastern Heights Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
23
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
24
Burial
12:00p.m.
Eastern Heights Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.