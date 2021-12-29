Clarence "Allen" Lyon
Clarence "Allen" Lyon, 70, of Bluff City, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol. He was a native of Bluff City and was a son of the late Clarence Maynard and Georgia Lee Boling Lyon.
Allen worked with the Sullivan County Highway Department for 34 years.
Those left to cherish memories of Allen include his loving wife of 49 years, Carol Rosenbalm Lyon; his sister, Shirley Tucker (Les); his brother, Sherrell Lyon (Deborah); brother-in-law, Mike Rosenbalm, and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Allen's wishes there will be no services scheduled at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Lyon family during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.