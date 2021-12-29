Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence "Allen" Lyon
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Clarence "Allen" Lyon

Clarence "Allen" Lyon, 70, of Bluff City, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol. He was a native of Bluff City and was a son of the late Clarence Maynard and Georgia Lee Boling Lyon.

Allen worked with the Sullivan County Highway Department for 34 years.

Those left to cherish memories of Allen include his loving wife of 49 years, Carol Rosenbalm Lyon; his sister, Shirley Tucker (Les); his brother, Sherrell Lyon (Deborah); brother-in-law, Mike Rosenbalm, and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Allen's wishes there will be no services scheduled at this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620, (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Lyon family during this difficult time.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
praying for strength and peace, during your loss!
Janice Potter Gentry
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We will keep all of you in our prayers.
Frank and Susan Reece
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results