Claude Vipperman
June 7, 2021
MARION, Va.
Claude G. Vipperman, age 83, passed away on Monday June 7, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.
Claude was no stranger to long days and hard work with his life on the farm working dairy, beef and tobacco. He loved his family especially the ones who called him Papaw. Claude loved the Lord and was a Christian most of his life. He proudly attended the Church of God on Friendly Circle in Marion. His favorite place was working all the vegetables in his garden. Hard work and honest living described Claude perfectly. He will be missed by his family, friends and the animals he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, E.D. and Birdie Vipperman; sisters, Dorothy V. Lineberry and Josie V. Powell; and brothers, Ernest Vipperman, James Vipperman, Eugene Vipperman and Melvin Vipperman.
Claude is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nadine Vipperman of Marion, Va.; daughter, Connielynn V. Smith, of Marion Va.; son, George Vipperman and wife, Melissa Ann, of Marion, Va.; sister, Mildred Alexander of Rural Retreat, Va.; brother, Jack Vipperman and wife, Gail, of Rural Retreat, Va,; four grandchildren, Zachary Vipperman, Matthew Vipperman, Jordan D. Smith and wife, Amanda, and Aaron J. Smith and wife, Michelle; and eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Connor, Olin, Caleb, Fred, Parker, Ellie and McKenzie Smith, all from Marion, Va.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Shawn Womack officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Blue Springs Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday June 9, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
