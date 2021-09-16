Menu
Claudia Pauline Kegley "Polly" Alexander
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Claudia Pauline "Polly" Kegley Alexander

January 8, 1939 - September 14, 2021

Claudia Pauline "Polly" Kegley Alexander, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Polly was born on January 8, 1939, a daughter of the late Clifton Oral and Hattie Jo Moore Kegley, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She worked as a administrative assistant at Trayer Inc. She was a faithful member of Lime Hill Baptist Church where she served as treasurer. Polly loved her church, her church family, and adored her grandchildren to whom she will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Lee Alexander, three brothers, and four sisters. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Donna Biggs and husband, Robert, Susan Mangrum and husband, Anthony, Denise McCracken and husband, Keith, Christie Jo Stacy and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Josh Biggs and wife, Amanda, Kris Mangrum and wife, Cooper, Adam McCracken and wife, Kristin, Kellie Holden and husband, Steven, Courtnie Marion and husband, Kasey, Matt Mangrum and wife, Madison, Caroline Jaquish and husband, Spencer, Catherine Warren and husband, Hunter; great-grandchildren, Annie McCracken, Mason Mangrum, Hayden Marion, Luke Holden, Benson Warren and Asher Warren.

Due to Covid, the funeral service will be private for family only, but may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com: Event ID: WeaverFH Password: QMMBB1

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ron Bradshaw. A private burial will be held in Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan Jones officiating. Pallbearers will be Josh Biggs, Kris Mangrum, Adam McCracken, Kasey Marion, Ken Stacy, Robert Biggs, and Keith McCracken. Friends may come by the funeral home to pay their respects from 2 until 4 p.m. without the family present.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Research, or Lime Hill Baptist Church, 20458 Hoot Owl Road, Bristol, VA 24202.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Brett Odum, Dr. Ed Fernandez, Physical Therapist-Kevin Bobrosky, Cindy Oaks-Caregiver, and Nursing Staff of 2 East at B.R.M.C.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with a heavy heart that I must send this message of condolences. I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out for each of you. Polly has a special place in my heart and will be missed. I know we will be reunited once again with Jesus soon and that gives us comfort. I love and miss you all.
Jason moody
Family
September 18, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family for your loss.
Jimmy Nroce
Other
September 17, 2021
Denise and family - I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. You and your family will be in my prayers. May you find peace and comfort knowing she is no longer suffering and is in the arms of her Savior.
Lisa Tillison
Other
September 16, 2021
