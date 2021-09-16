Claudia Pauline "Polly" Kegley Alexander
January 8, 1939 - September 14, 2021
Claudia Pauline "Polly" Kegley Alexander, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Polly was born on January 8, 1939, a daughter of the late Clifton Oral and Hattie Jo Moore Kegley, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She worked as a administrative assistant at Trayer Inc. She was a faithful member of Lime Hill Baptist Church where she served as treasurer. Polly loved her church, her church family, and adored her grandchildren to whom she will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Lee Alexander, three brothers, and four sisters. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Donna Biggs and husband, Robert, Susan Mangrum and husband, Anthony, Denise McCracken and husband, Keith, Christie Jo Stacy and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Josh Biggs and wife, Amanda, Kris Mangrum and wife, Cooper, Adam McCracken and wife, Kristin, Kellie Holden and husband, Steven, Courtnie Marion and husband, Kasey, Matt Mangrum and wife, Madison, Caroline Jaquish and husband, Spencer, Catherine Warren and husband, Hunter; great-grandchildren, Annie McCracken, Mason Mangrum, Hayden Marion, Luke Holden, Benson Warren and Asher Warren.
Due to Covid, the funeral service will be private for family only, but may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
: Event ID: WeaverFH Password: QMMBB1
The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ron Bradshaw. A private burial will be held in Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan Jones officiating. Pallbearers will be Josh Biggs, Kris Mangrum, Adam McCracken, Kasey Marion, Ken Stacy, Robert Biggs, and Keith McCracken. Friends may come by the funeral home to pay their respects from 2 until 4 p.m. without the family present.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Research, or Lime Hill Baptist Church, 20458 Hoot Owl Road, Bristol, VA 24202.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Brett Odum, Dr. Ed Fernandez, Physical Therapist-Kevin Bobrosky, Cindy Oaks-Caregiver, and Nursing Staff of 2 East at B.R.M.C.
