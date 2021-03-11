Claudine Vest Haynes
Claudine Vest Haynes, 87, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Harless and Ruby Vest, Alton and Christine Vest, and Freddie and Shelby Vest.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Don L. Haynes; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Jessica Talley-Haynes; grandchildren, Alexis Hudson (Matt) and Sekai Talley-LaRoche; great-grandchild, Eleanor Hudson; sister and brother-in-law, Ina and Herbert Wood; twin sister and brother-in-law, Lorine and David Huff; and one niece and numerous nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Dr. Duncan Rankin officiating. Those wishing to pay their respects by signing the book may do so on Thursday, March 11, 2021 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Maberry Funeral Home. At the family's request, masks are required when attending the graveside service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Doris Harris for her love and devotion as a caregiver and to Carilion hospice for all of their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd County Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, Floyd, VA 24091 or to the Floyd County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 257, Floyd, VA 24091.
Please note, masks and social distancing are required when inside of Maberry Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.