Clayborn Clay Fink
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home - Kingsport
117 E. Charlemont Avenue
Kingsport, TN
Clayborn Fink

October 3, 2021

Clayborn Fink, 91, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. Clayborn was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, to Lee Otis and Nora Eleanor Light Fink.

Clayborn joined the United States Army and proudly served his country, which included time overseas in the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he worked at Raytheon where he retired after many years. Clayborn was also an avid farmer.

He was a member of Eastern Star Baptist Church and spent many years as the song leader. He enjoyed riding his tractor, spending time with family, and UT sports. He will be remembered for his infectious personality, witty jokes, unfailing work ethic, and devotion to his family.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful bride of 68 years, Lillie Mae Fink; parents, Lee Otis and Nora Eleanor Fink; brothers, James Donald Fink, Robert Calvin Fink, Kermit Lewis Fink, Linville Oren Fink, and Frank Delanor Fink and three sisters, Dorothy Lee Fink, Hazel Irene Fink, and Mabel Ethelene Fink.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Edward Fink and wife, Anita, of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Glenda Kay Brown and husband, Patrick, of Spartanburg, S.C.; two grandchildren, Clayton Brandt Whiten and wife, Megan, and Lyndsay Elizabeth Fowler; three great-grandchildren, John Luke Whiten, Nora Grace Fowler, and Caroline Faith Whiten; one brother, Jacob Otis Fink (Marie); two sisters, Shirley Ann Catron (Clell) and Nellie Patricia Pike; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Kevin Rose. Face Masks are encouraged.

Burial will follow at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home

117 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.
Ron-I was sorry to read about your father´s passing. I will be praying for comfort and peace for you and your family.God will see you through this time in your life.
Teresa Hunt
October 6, 2021
