Dr. Clayton Jarvis Brinson, DVM
October 13, 1954 - June 10, 2021
Dr. Clayton Jarvis Brinson, DVM, age 66, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born to the late Wesley Preston Brinson and Gwendolyn Jarvis Brinson in Waynesboro, Ga.
Dr. Brinson earned his B.S., M.S. and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia. He was a co-founder and Medical Director for Highlands Animal Hospital for 26 years. Clay concluded his career in veterinary medicine in 2011 to answer the Lord's call to serve as the first Head of School for Cornerstone Christian Academy in Abingdon. His passion was to enhance the education of the next generations by teaching them to acknowledge God as the foundation of all knowledge and truth. He continued his position there until the COVID-19 pandemic to be able to continue to care for his late wife's father, William Fredrick Corbett. Clay also spoke at many conferences, taught countless bible studies, youth groups, and Sunday school classes. His love for God's word compelled him to serve the Lord continuously. Dr. Brinson was also an avid traveler and loved sharing those experiences with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Clayton was also preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mary Gail Corbett Brinson.
He is survived by three children, Clayton Travis Brinson of Evans, Wash., Mary Dana Barnard and husband, Luke, of Abingdon, Va., and Courtney Flood and husband, Justin, of Venice, Fla.; brother, Larry Wesley Brinson and wife, Sherry, of Waynesboro, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Mary Gianna Barnard, Gavin James Barnard, Lawrence Thomas Flood, and Wylder Gail Flood.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Abingdon Bible Church, 16210 Elementary Dr., Abingdon, VA 24210, with Dr. Paul Bufford officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where, Dr. James Denton, Jim Gardner, Buddy Moore, Dr. French Moore, Paul Quetsch, Dr. John Roberts, David Scyphers, and Jason Shupe will serve as pallbearers. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clay and Gail Brinson Memorial Scholarship at Cornerstone Christian Academy, P.O. Box 2228, Abingdon, VA 24212.
