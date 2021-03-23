Cleo Moore Epperson
January 27, 1943 - March 21, 2021
Cleo Moore Epperson, age 78, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in NHC of Bristol.
She was born January 27, 1943, a daughter of the late Rev. James and Margaret Elizabeth Roberts Moore, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was retired from Cortrim Lumber, and was a former head cashier at Hills. Cleo was known as the "Pie Lady" at Bonnie's restaurant.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Epperson. Survivors include her son, Rusty Epperson and wife, Judy; sisters, Brenda Rowlette and husband, Eddie, Barbara Burnett, Cordia Lee Garrett, Linda Rowlls and Shirley Moore; brothers, James Moore Jr.; grandsons, Rusty Epperson Jr. and wife, Kendra, Christopher Epperson and wife, Crystal; four great- grandchildren, Lily Epperson, Jasper Epperson, Jakob Epperson, Karley Epperson; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Shipley Cemetery with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2021.