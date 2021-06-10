Clifford Dale Cable



June 28, 1963 - June 7, 2021



Clifford Dale Cable passed away on June 7, 2021, at the age of 57. He was a resident of Bristol, Tenn.



Clifford is survived by his mother, Thelma; three brothers, Robert (Renee), Jeffrey (Kim), and Kevin (Debra); three sisters, Karen (Dan), Jayne (Tom), and Kris (Ken); and one "brother-by-another-mother," Vinny Mercer (Traci). Clifford was predeceased by his father, Paul, and younger brother, Paul.



A remembrance will be held at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home, 2223 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, Tenn., for family and friends Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.