Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clifford Dale Cable
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Clifford Dale Cable

June 28, 1963 - June 7, 2021

Clifford Dale Cable passed away on June 7, 2021, at the age of 57. He was a resident of Bristol, Tenn.

Clifford is survived by his mother, Thelma; three brothers, Robert (Renee), Jeffrey (Kim), and Kevin (Debra); three sisters, Karen (Dan), Jayne (Tom), and Kris (Ken); and one "brother-by-another-mother," Vinny Mercer (Traci). Clifford was predeceased by his father, Paul, and younger brother, Paul.

A remembrance will be held at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home, 2223 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, Tenn., for family and friends Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.