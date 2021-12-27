Clifford "Cliff" Haynes Keesee Sr.
December 23, 2021
Clifford "Cliff" Haynes Keesee Sr., 84, of Bluff City passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Bristol, Va. and was the son of the late Estel Haynes Keesee and Mary "Cecil"Jackson Keesee.
In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Stigall Keesee; son, Clifford "Teddy" Keesee Jr.; daughter, Mitzi Keesee Miller and brother, Dale Keesee.
Cliff is survived by his siblings, Jim Keesee (Martha), Shirley Mikeal, Donna Keesee (Melanie West), Judy Keesee Brownlee (Barry); sister-in-law, Elizabeth Keesee; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until a celebration of Cliff's life at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Chad Johnson officiating. A committal service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to the current Covid pandemic, the family requests that you bring and wear a mask to the services at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Keesee family during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 27, 2021.