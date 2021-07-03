Clifford Ray Powers
Clifford Ray Powers, 94, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home.
Born in Jenkins, Ky., he was a graduate of Clintwood High School and Roanoke Business College and Ray was the bookkeeper for Appalachian Construction until his retirement. He was a Wolrd War II Veteran serving in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946, attended First Church of God in Wise, a second family to him and his wife, he loved people and had many friends thru the years and was a wonderful father. Ray loved playing the mandolin and guitar.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Velma Nina Powers; daughter, Nina Delynn Watts; parents, Elbert Clifford and Nellie Beatrice Powers; stepmother, Ruble Powers; and a special friend, Pauline Boggs.
Surviving are two daughters, Devona Faye Blevins and husband, Jerry, of Wise, Va.. and Marla Rae Glass and husband, Butch, of Atkins, Va.; six grandchildren, Cris Martin of Clarksville, Tenn., Jerry Blevins II and wife, Tina, of Beckley, W.Va., Adams Watts of Tucson, Ariz., Crystal Ferguson of Marion, Va., Erin Lewis and husband, Josh of Marion, Va., and Wendy Glass of Wilmington, N.C.; 14 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; brother, Arlen Thomas Powers of Atlanta, Ga.; sister, Gail Culbertson and husband, Bill, of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to express their thanks to Caris Healthcare Hospice of Big Stone Gap, Va. and all his caregivers especially Melissa Emershaw who was like part of the family.
Funeral services for Clifford Ray Powers will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Va., with Pastor Adrian Dale and Speaker Jim Shiner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. till time of services at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Va. Graveside committal services and Military rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Va. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com
to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW, Wise, VA 24293, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 3, 2021.