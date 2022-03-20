Menu
Reverend Clifton Franklin Blevins Jr.
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Reverend Clifton Franklin Blevins Jr.

November 8, 1954 - March 18, 2022

MARION, Va.

It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and pawpaw, the Reverend Clifton Franklin Blevins Jr., age 67, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Clifton Blevins Sr. and Shirley Aker Blevins and was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Blevins and grandchild, Layne Dempsey. He pastored the Konnarock Baptist Church for over 20 years and was retired from General Dynamics. He enjoyed hunting, playing various string instruments and singing.

Survivors include wife, Debra 'Debbie" Blevins; children, Melanie Walsh and husband Butch, Marisa Meadows and husband Josh, Michelle Dempsey and husband Jared; grandchildren, Jacob Blevins and wife Charity, Carrington Baxter, Tanner Meadows, Paisley Meadows, Montana Phipps, Connor Dempsey, Kaleb Meadows, Madelyn Dempsey; sisters, Sandi Rouse and husband Ellis, Bobbie Cornett and husband, Jimmy; brother-in-law, Jonithan Blevins; several nieces, nephews, aunts uncles and a great grandchild on the way.also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Reverend Avery Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services. A church service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Wesley Eller officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie, VA
Mar
21
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie, VA
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sad to hear of Frank's passing. He will always be remembered as such a sweet person with the warmest smile. We were blessed to have known him. We will be praying for your family.
Eddie and Angel Blevins
Friend
March 22, 2022
Debbie and Family,
My family and I are so very sorry for your loss. Our hearts ache for you, and we know yours are broken. May the love of friends and family lift you up and comfort you in the difficult days ahead. We love you!
Kathy Pruitt Hietala
Family
March 21, 2022
Im so sorry to hear of my friends passing, I worked with Frank at General Dynamics, he was always good for a joke or words that would make the day. He was a mentor and im glad to say my Friend.. my God bless and comfort his family and friends.
DOUG ROBINSON
Friend
March 21, 2022
My love, sympathy and prayers
Helen Heffinger
March 21, 2022
May The Lord Comfort Everyone During This Time And The Days Ahead .
Robert Davidson
Friend
March 20, 2022
Debbie
We are so sorry to hear about Frank's passing. We were classmates and then our children were classmates. May the Lord comfort your family as we know that He can.
Prayers for you all
Raymond and Ruth Ann Joines
Ruth Ann Joines
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for you all!
Judy Olinger
Friend
March 19, 2022
Thinking of you all in our thoughts and prayers
Martha and Jerry Creasy
March 19, 2022
Sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I worked with him for years he was a very kind man.
Susan Tuell
Coworker
March 19, 2022
Jacob and family, I’m sorry for the loss of your loved one. May God give you all strength and comfort during this very difficult time, as only he can do.

With deepest sympathy,

Rebessa Greer & Family
Rebessa Greer
Friend
March 19, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Roger Barr
March 19, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dolly Barr
March 19, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nickolus Barr
March 19, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
lisa barr
March 19, 2022
Debbie and family, I am so sorry to learn of Frank's death but happy to know that he is no longer suffering and that he is rejoicing with family and friends today with Jesus! My heart and sincere sympathy goes out to his loved ones who are left behind! He was blessed to have wonderful care and love from his family during his long illness! Prayers and love!! Mary F. and Wiley Price
Mary Price
Friend
March 19, 2022
We are so sorry family for your loss. I have known Frank for most of my life he was a good and kind man. He was a man of God loved and respected by all who knew him, he will be missed
Richard and Edith Mckinnon
Family
March 19, 2022
Words can't describe how shocked I was to read this obituary..I know God has given wings to one of the best godly men ... My heart breaks for the family left behind.. fly high frank xoxo
Rhonda Macfarland
Neighbor
March 19, 2022
Debbie it brakes my heart to hear this but I know without a doubt he is smiling and singing in heaven right now and will be forever more I pray that God with comfort you and the rest of the family lot of love
Priscilla Roberts
Friend
March 19, 2022
We are so sad for your loss of this precious husband and Dad and Papaw and brother. He fought a good fight, now it is time to go home to Jesus and rest. We pray for God’s special presence near all of you in the coming days! We love you! Jim and Nancy Riley
Nancy Riley
Friend
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results