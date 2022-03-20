Reverend Clifton Franklin Blevins Jr.
November 8, 1954 - March 18, 2022
MARION, Va.
It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and pawpaw, the Reverend Clifton Franklin Blevins Jr., age 67, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Clifton Blevins Sr. and Shirley Aker Blevins and was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Blevins and grandchild, Layne Dempsey. He pastored the Konnarock Baptist Church for over 20 years and was retired from General Dynamics. He enjoyed hunting, playing various string instruments and singing.
Survivors include wife, Debra 'Debbie" Blevins; children, Melanie Walsh and husband Butch, Marisa Meadows and husband Josh, Michelle Dempsey and husband Jared; grandchildren, Jacob Blevins and wife Charity, Carrington Baxter, Tanner Meadows, Paisley Meadows, Montana Phipps, Connor Dempsey, Kaleb Meadows, Madelyn Dempsey; sisters, Sandi Rouse and husband Ellis, Bobbie Cornett and husband, Jimmy; brother-in-law, Jonithan Blevins; several nieces, nephews, aunts uncles and a great grandchild on the way.also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Reverend Avery Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services. A church service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Wesley Eller officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.
