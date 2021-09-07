Clifton Hubert "Skip" Proffitt Sr.
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Clifton Hubert "Skip" Proffitt Sr., 88, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee.
He was born in Dante, Virginia; son of the late James Arthur and Lula Belle Blevins Proffitt. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Naomi Brooks and Ruth Phillips; and three brothers, Gray Proffitt, Curtis Proffitt, and Hershel Proffitt.
Skip, as he was called by all that knew him, loved spending time with his family hunting and fishing, and just enjoying their company. His presence in the home will be sorely missed. The skills and values he taught his sons will be forever a legacy in their lives.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Nova Proffitt; two sons, Clifton Hubert "Skipper" Proffitt Jr. and wife, Tisha and Kevin Joel Proffitt; two special granddaughters, Rachel Proffitt and Tiffany Proffitt; special grandson, Nathanial Laney; and special nephew, David Phillips.
Funeral Services for Clifton Hubert "Skip" Proffitt Sr. will be conducted at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Jerry Estep and the Rev. Roger Williams officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Military Rites will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and the Virginia National Guard. Pallbearers will be Tony Bush, Joseph Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Daniel Anderson, Randy Johnson, and Dwayne Proffitt. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Phillips and Michael Proffitt.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests those attending the Visitation and Services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Proffitt family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 7, 2021.