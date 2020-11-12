Clinton S. Compton
Clinton S. Compton, 81, of Willis, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 7, 2020. He was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren, He ran Willis Auto Sales for over 50 years.
Towards the end of his time here on earth Clinton had become ill and was taken care of by Michele, his primary care giver. The family is very thankful for her outstanding work and care she showed for the last several months to make sure that Clinton was comfortable as he struggled through his illness. Clinton was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Compton; along with parents, Paul and Reva Compton.
He is survived by two sons, Darryl Compton (Lisa) and Roger Compton (Michele); one sister, Racene Keith (Wayne); three granddaughters, Cassie Brown (David), Maegan Roop (Josh), and Rachel Compton (Chris Wade); and great-grandchildren, Caden, Keira, Naomi, Catherine, John Paul, Camden, and Ryan. The family would like to say a special thank you to Ewell (Chub) Hodges, Bruce Sweeney, Ben Harman, Sammy Shelor, Junior Sisk, Patrick Robertson, Barry Collins, Doug Bartlett, Alan Surface, Rex Keys, Susan Nunn, The Gregory family, and special friend, Mattie Quesenbery, along with many others for all the visits.
A graveside service was held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Tuesday November 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jason Pratt and Pastor Jeff Dalton officiating. There was no visitation at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please go out and support one of the local music venues in Floyd, such as Wildwood General Store and Floyd Country Store where he loved to play, in honor and in memory of Clinton. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.