Collin Blake Turner
April 23, 1997 - October 10, 2020
Collin Blake Turner, age 23, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. Collin was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Jason Turner; his paternal grandfather, Clifford Earl Turner; his maternal great grandparents, Dewey and Gladell Crum and Roy Tester.
Collin graduated from Sullivan Central High School in 2015. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and co-workers. If you did not know Collin, then you really missed out on knowing a genuinely good guy. Even though Collin was only 23, he was mature beyond his years. He cast away the follies and entrapments of social media and the tangibles so that he could concentrate on the intangibles such as being an awesome son, brother and grandson; being a great friend who supported his friends through their journeys, both great and small; being a hard worker who was loyal, dedicated and dependable; and finally, being a person of character, rather than just a character. He lived life optimistically rather than pessimistically.
He is survived by his mother, Kelly Fairchild (Jefferson); two little sisters, Madison Evans and Elbie Blue Fairchild of Rogersville; paternal grandmother, Debbie Turner Canter (Bobby Canter); maternal grandparents, Al Qualls and Wanda Rouse (Fred); and great-grandmothers, Floye Tester and Ann Turner.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Collin and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.