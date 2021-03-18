Cordelia Leigh Lamie
April 3, 1924 - March 16, 2021
TANNERSVILLE, Va.
Cordelia "Cordia" Leigh Lamie, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va., she was the oldest daughter of the late Cora L. and Loranzy D. Robbins. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Warren Harding "Tony" Lamie; daughter, Leticia Sue Bryant; sister, Ethel Smith; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Phillips Lamie. Mrs. Lamie was a member of the Tannersville Church of Christ, and loved gardening and her flowers.
She is survived by eight children, Toni Leigh (Irvin) Muritz of Lebanon, Pa., Richard (Nellie) Lamie of Pounding Mill, Va., Gary (Debi) Lamie of Peterstown, W.Va., Jack (Sally) Lamie, Danny Joe (Mary) Lamie, Anita (Philip) Holmes, Lisa (Mike) Ashley, and Kiemer (Robin) Lamie, all of Tannersville, Va.; her youngest sister, Ruth Wallin; son-in-law, Richard Bryant; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home with Minister Mark Gaminde officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Tannersville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.