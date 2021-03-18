Menu
Cordelia Leigh Lamie
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Cordelia Leigh Lamie

April 3, 1924 - March 16, 2021

TANNERSVILLE, Va.

Cordelia "Cordia" Leigh Lamie, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va., she was the oldest daughter of the late Cora L. and Loranzy D. Robbins. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Warren Harding "Tony" Lamie; daughter, Leticia Sue Bryant; sister, Ethel Smith; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Phillips Lamie. Mrs. Lamie was a member of the Tannersville Church of Christ, and loved gardening and her flowers.

She is survived by eight children, Toni Leigh (Irvin) Muritz of Lebanon, Pa., Richard (Nellie) Lamie of Pounding Mill, Va., Gary (Debi) Lamie of Peterstown, W.Va., Jack (Sally) Lamie, Danny Joe (Mary) Lamie, Anita (Philip) Holmes, Lisa (Mike) Ashley, and Kiemer (Robin) Lamie, all of Tannersville, Va.; her youngest sister, Ruth Wallin; son-in-law, Richard Bryant; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home with Minister Mark Gaminde officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Tannersville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cordelia Lamie family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Mar
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ridgedale Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
