Corene Kiser
FUNERAL HOME
Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Llc
800 Truxton Drive
Kingsport, TN
Corene Kiser

Corene Kiser, of Kingsport, Tenn., entered into her eternal rest on June 2, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Oak Hill Funeral Home in Kingsport, Tenn. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10:30 until 11 a.m.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating.

Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park at 2 p.m. in Castlewood, Va. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.

To share memories and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Corene Kiser and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 5, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Llc
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.