Corene Kiser
Corene Kiser, of Kingsport, Tenn., entered into her eternal rest on June 2, 2021. She was born in Russell County, Va., to Claude and Gray Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Delaine Ward of Bristol, Va.; son, Ward D. Ward and wife, Bunnie, of Columbia, S.C.; brothers, Harold Johnson and wife, Alleta, of Elkin, N.C., and William Johnson of Kingsport, Tenn. She is also survived by three grandsons, Thor, Gray, and Li Ward; three granddaughters, Katelyn, Ruby, and Jais Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Corene was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kiser; brother, Everett Johnson; sister, Edna Tarbert; brother-in-law, Stewart Tarbert; and special sister-in-law, Dana Johnson.
Corene attended Ervinton High School, Radford College and East Tennessee State University. Corene was a teacher and librarian at Ervinton and St. Paul High Schools for over 30 years. She was a voracious reader.
Corene was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tenn.
The family will receive friends at Oak Hill Funeral Home in Kingsport, Tenn. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10:30 until 11 a.m.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating.
Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park at 2 p.m. in Castlewood, Va. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 4, 2021.