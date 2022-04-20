Corinne Ruth Miller Hughes
May 15, 1924 - April 17, 2022
Corinne Ruth Miller Hughes, 98, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of the late Victor and Corinne Reedy Miller. In addition to her parents, Corinne was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin J. Hughes.
Those left to cherish memories of Corinne include her son, Lee Hughes and his wife, Sue; grandchildren, Lauren Leigh Marshall and her husband, Kevin, Tiffany Clements and her husband, Tanner, Donna Odom and her husband, Steve, Terry Kirk and his wife, Stephanie, Jerry Kirk and his wife, Kim, Brandon, Matthew, Daniel and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Kassie, Katie, Kristen, Joshua, Caleb, Sydney, Eliana, Luke, Nicholas, Bradley, Kendall, Beckham, Tommy and Billy; and great great-grandson, James.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until a celebration of Corinne's life at 2 p.m. with Dr. Kris Aaron officiating. A committal service will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.