Coye Richard Canter
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Coye Richard Canter

November 22, 1936 - June 3, 2021

Coye Richard Canter, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 22, 1936, in Washington County, Va., a son of the late Charlie Richard and Mary E. Townsend Canter.

Mr. Canter was owner/operator of Canter Appliance Center in Kingsport, Tenn. He was a member of Pine Hill Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Zetta Ratliff Canter; and brother, Kyle Canter.

Survivors include his brothers, Burl Canter, Earl Canter and wife, Mary; nephews and nieces, Jimmy Canter, John Canter and wife, Kitty, Jeff Howell, Cheryl Hurley and husband, Rick, and Susan Howell; several great nieces and nephews; special friend of 63 years, Sue Henley; and special friend, Betty Davis.

The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Pine Hill Cemetery, 16655 Pine Hill Rd, Bristol, Va.

The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password:R2LLEV

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
7
Interment
1:00p.m.
Pine Hill Cemetery
16655 Pine Hill Rd, Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
I´m sorry to hear of Coye´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.
Robert Leonard
June 5, 2021
