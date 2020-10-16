Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Craig Allen VanAntwerp
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Craig Allen Van Antwerp

September 14, 1961 - October 14, 2020

SUGAR GROVE, Va.

Craig Allen Van Antwerp, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home in Sugar Grove, Va.

Craig was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 14, 1961. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served four years. He later retired from Quadrant EPP in Wytheville as a Lab Technician with 30+ years of service. Craig enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter.

He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Faithe Aker, and mother-in-law, Evelyn Irvin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tamera Van Antwerp; parents, James and Ivy Falconer Van Antwerp; brothers, David Van Antwerp and wife, Tracy, and Duane Van Antwerp and wife, Sherry; sister, Jinjer Covert and husband, James; father-in-law, Verl Irvin; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends to include special friends, James Carrico and Pam Phillippi.

The family would like to express a special Thanks to Hospice of SWVA for the care given to Mr. Van Antwerp and the family.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Van Antwerp family.

Bradley's Funeral Home


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.