I'm so sorry to hear about Curtis's passing. I met Curtis when I started working at The Washington Post, where I was deputy editor, then editor, of the Weekend section. Every Tuesday evening I would walk to the Makeup Department on the 4th floor to deliver the space request, detailing how much space we needed for our stories. Curtis had to combine that with the advertising space request and create the dummies for that week's section. It wasn't easy to satisfy both the news side and the advertising side, but Curtis was very good at it.



I always enjoyed stopping there a while to shoot the breeze with Curtis. Sometimes Jack would be there, and Phil. We talked about all sorts of things, just the kind of casual banter that workplaces have. Curtis would usually rib me because my name and the name of the advertising contact were listed every week in the Weekend masthead, but his name wasn't. "My name should be there," he'd say. "You wouldn't HAVE a Weekend section if I didn't lay it out."



I've been at The Post almost 32 years now and some of my fondest memories are hanging with Curtis in the Makeup Department on the 4th floor. My condolences to his family.

John Kelly Coworker March 22, 2021