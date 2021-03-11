To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am the founder and former owner of Engine House Hobbies in Gaithersburg Maryland. Curtis Kennedy was a mainstay in my store. I find it very hard to accept that he has passed away. The stories are endless about the things that happened in the store, revolving around Curtis and the other customers that hung out and talked all day. He was a big part of the store’s “family”. The last time that I saw him was at the train show in York Pennsylvania, 2014. I had not seen Curtis after selling the store several years before that. I came up from behind him in one of the train halls and gave him a big bear hug. I remember him proclaiming “Oh my!!” before turning around and looking at me with a huge smile on his face. Here’s hoping that wherever he is, there will be a great train layout for him to play with and work on. I will miss him dearly.
Frank Fierstein
Friend
March 31, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Curtis´ passing. He was with my dad, Wayne Huyler, at the racquetball club when dad had a massive heart attack. I never met Curtis, but felt as though I had known him for years from all dad´s conversations about him. He was a TRUE friend to my dad and I was so thankful for that.
Please know that all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Paula Helton
March 23, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Curtis's passing. I met Curtis when I started working at The Washington Post, where I was deputy editor, then editor, of the Weekend section. Every Tuesday evening I would walk to the Makeup Department on the 4th floor to deliver the space request, detailing how much space we needed for our stories. Curtis had to combine that with the advertising space request and create the dummies for that week's section. It wasn't easy to satisfy both the news side and the advertising side, but Curtis was very good at it.
I always enjoyed stopping there a while to shoot the breeze with Curtis. Sometimes Jack would be there, and Phil. We talked about all sorts of things, just the kind of casual banter that workplaces have. Curtis would usually rib me because my name and the name of the advertising contact were listed every week in the Weekend masthead, but his name wasn't. "My name should be there," he'd say. "You wouldn't HAVE a Weekend section if I didn't lay it out."
I've been at The Post almost 32 years now and some of my fondest memories are hanging with Curtis in the Makeup Department on the 4th floor. My condolences to his family.
John Kelly
Coworker
March 22, 2021
We can´t express how much Curtis meant to us over the years. He always brought so much light into the lives of those around him and others. Our condolences to Maria and family. Sorry for you loss.
Eric & Mary Johnson
March 19, 2021
I love you Papa
Cookie Kennedy
Daughter
March 19, 2021
My condolences to Curtis´ beautiful wife, Maria and family. I pray God gives you strength, courage, and peace. Let us know if you need anything. We are here to support you.
Rest In Peace "ROCK". We are going to miss your kind heart and gentle demeanor, but most of all miss you.
Gianna
March 13, 2021
I think of you often "train man". Prayers for Maria.
Tina L Tolbert
March 12, 2021
I love you with all of my soul. Thank you for always encouraging me, lifting me up, loving me and showing me the very best this world has to offer. I miss you Daddy and I know we will see each other again! Rest easy Rock! I promise to keep carrying the torch and sharing your light with everyone. I love you.