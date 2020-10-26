The Rev. C.W. Eugene Baldwin
April 25, 1940 - October 25, 2020
MARION, Va.
Reverend C.W. Eugene Baldwin, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Glade Spring, Va.
Eugene was a devoted Christian and servant for his Lord. He had pastored many local Presbyterian Churches within the area for the past 40 years. Along with being a pastor, he also sold insurance for 30+ years. Eugene was a hardworking family man, that never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence Parks Baldwin; son, Alan Baldwin; brother, Dr. Leroy Baldwin; and sister, Magdalene Baldwin.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn June Baldwin; grandson, Robert Baldwin; brother, K.C. Baldwin and wife, Donna; sister, Leona Russell; children, Lisa Edwards and husband Opie and Tammy Gillen; grandchildren, Beth Matthews and husband, Craig and Blake Reese and wife, Anette; great-grandchildren, Cole, Keith, Ben, and Mason; and the many church families he had throughout the years.
The family would like to express a special thanks to DaVita Dialysis and to Trinity Ambulance Service for the care given to Eugene and the Family.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Jim Walker and Pastor Bill Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday at the Rose Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seven Mile Ford Presbyterian Church c/o Frances Shorey 267 Shawnee Trail, Chilhowie, VA, 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Baldwin Family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 26, 2020.