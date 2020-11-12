Cynthia "Cindy" Agnew Stovall
Mrs. Cynthia "Cindy" Agnew Stovall, age 76, of Stuart, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at her home. She was born in Leaksville, N.C., on July 29, 1944, to the late George Martin Agnew and Linda Dillon Agnew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, K. Glenn Stovall.
Cindy taught and coached girls' basketball at Stuart High School/Patrick County High School from September 1966 to December 1973. She had been an owner/operator of Stovall Lumber, LLC and Liberty Farms, LLC. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and taught Sunday School. She was a former Cub Scout Leader and Den Mother for Patrick Springs Pack 69 and lifetime member of the Girl Scouts. She was a longtime member of the Patrick County Cattleman's Association.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, George and Tiffany Stovall of Patrick Springs; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Kevin Handy of Stuart; four grandchildren, Payton Stovall, Glenn Stovall, Kyle Handy, and Rebecca Handy; two brothers and a sister-in-law, R. Roger Agnew of Watkins, Colo., and the Rev. George and Janice Agnew of Axton; one sister and brother-in-law, Isabel and L. Scott Lovitt of Floyd; her stepmother, Irene C. Smith of Stuart; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Alberta and Ralph Shelton of Ferrum, Jean Stovall and Nancy Stovall, both of Patrick Springs; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Anderson officiating. Friends may come by Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, c/o John Wingfield, 3635 Pleasant View Dr., Patrick Springs, VA 24133, Pleasant View Baptist Church, 4432 Pleasant View Dr., Patrick Springs, VA 24133, or to Patrick County Girl Scouts Service Unit, c/o Cathy Natoli, 964 Providence Dr., Patrick Springs, VA 24133. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.