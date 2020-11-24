Daisy Ella McCall
July 26, 1935 - November 21, 2020
Daisy Ella McCall, 85, of Bristol, Va., entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home. She was born in Bristol, Va., on July 26, 1935, a daughter of the late Vonley and Blanche Haga. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clayborne Kelly McCall; five sisters, and one brother.
She was a member of East Bristol Baptist Church and a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a loving wife and mother. She had worked at Grey Hosiery Mill for 15 years and enjoyed shopping, camping and working in flower beds.
Daisy is survived by her daughter, Ginger Arlene Fleenor and husband, Ronald; two sons, Jeff Clayborne McCall and wife, Lisa and Marty Clifton McCall; six grandchildren, Tina Elliot and husband, Will, Timothy Fleenor and wife, Haley, Christina McCall, Melissa Lewis and husband, Doug, Jessica Syphers and husband, Sam, and Donavan Haga and wife, Ashley; 12 great-grandchildren, Cody, Brittany, Bryleigh, Casey, Kimber, Daisy, Ethan, Kyle, Corbin, Jade, London, and Drew; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.