Dale Ringley
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Dale Ringley

February 20, 1954 - June 1, 2021

SUGAR GROVE, Va.

Dale Ringley, age 67, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Richard Collins and Pastor Richard Hodges officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.

To share memories of Dale Ringley please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Dale's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Jun
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dale was in the Class of 72 at RRHS and is remembered by many. Rest in peace Dale.
Ava Frye Kitts
Friend
June 4, 2021
We were good friends at one time in life we had good times together, condolences to all in the family and god bless
Bill Blevins
Family
June 3, 2021
