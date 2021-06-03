Dale Ringley
February 20, 1954 - June 1, 2021
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Dale Ringley, age 67, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Richard Collins and Pastor Richard Hodges officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
To share memories of Dale Ringley please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Dale's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.