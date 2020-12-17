Menu
Dallas W. Sams
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tetrick Funeral Home - Elizabethton
211 North Riverside Drive
Elizabethton, TN
Dallas W. Sams

Dallas W. Sams, age 77, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on January 10, 1943, to the late Ira and Anna B. Malone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jim and Mary Lyons; and six brothers, Terry Sams, Ricky Sams, Worley Sams, Ted Sams, Clarence Buddy Sams, and Curtis Malone.

Dallas retired from Modern Forge where he worked as a supervisor. He was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War and was a member of Bunker Hill Christian Church. He loved his chickens and never turned away anyone in need of help. He will forever be remembered for his kindness and love, he never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, JoAnn Allen, of the home; his special nephews and nieces, Jeff and Debbie Allen and David Allen, all of Bluff City, Wayne and Wendy Sams, of Elizabethton, Patti Hicks, of Blountville; a special great nephew and niece, Caleb Allen and Trevor Guy, of Elizabethton, Isaac Allen and Katlyn Allen, both of Bluff City; and many special friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Sams family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.
Joann and family, thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers.
Susan Reece
December 17, 2020
