Dana Statzer Sullins
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Dana Statzer Sullins

September 13, 1940 - October 3, 2020

Dana Statzer Sullins, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at NHC of Bristol.

She was born on September 13, 1940, in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Robert Andrew and Anna Mae Cole Statzer. Dana was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Sullins; son, Gregory Lynn Sullins; brother, Johnny Statzer; step grandson, Justin Nixon; and great-granddaughter, Camryn Case.

Survivors include her son, Douglas Scott Sullins and wife, Brenda; daughter, Kay Nixon; grandchildren, Matthew Nixon, Amber Sullins Case and husband, Shane, Leslie Sullins Gortney and husband, Mitch; great-grandchildren, Colton Case and Carson Case; step grandchildren, Hayden Gortney and Eli Gortney; sister, Joyce Cornett and husband, Terry; brother, Bob Statzer and wife, Edna; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Johnny Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to NHC Staff and Caris Hospice.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
6
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
