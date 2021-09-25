Menu
Daniel Seth Byrd
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home - Kingsport
117 E. Charlemont Avenue
Kingsport, TN
Daniel Seth Byrd

Daniel Seth Byrd, 36, of Bluff City, Tenn., born on July 25, 1985, passed away on September 19, 2021.

He was a loving father, son and brother and will be missed greatly by his children and family. Seth was preceded in death by his daughter, Gracie Skylar Byrd; father, Jeffrey Lee Byrd; paternal grandfather, Billy Lee Byrd; maternal grandfather, Ray Carr; and maternal grandmother, Anna Marcel Leonard.

He is survived by two children, daughter, London and son, Lincoln; his mother, Sherry Byrd; his brother, Jared Byrd and wife, Chase; his grandmothers, Carol Campbell and Mary Ruth Carr; step-grandmother, Belle Byrd; aunts, Roxanne Byrd, Kim Hobbs and husband, Gary, and Karen Johnson and husband, Jay; and his close cousins, Jeremy Houser, Josh Houser, Ashley Wilson, Matthew Hobbs, Shane Cloud and Katelyn Buckner.

The family will be having a private gathering to celebrate his life.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathies . So sorry to hear this .. To be absent from the body is to be present with the LORD ! AMEN.
Rhonda Canter
Other
September 25, 2021
So sad, praying for peace and comfort for gamy and friends.
Rick Wampler
September 25, 2021
