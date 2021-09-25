Daniel Seth Byrd
Daniel Seth Byrd, 36, of Bluff City, Tenn., born on July 25, 1985, passed away on September 19, 2021.
He was a loving father, son and brother and will be missed greatly by his children and family. Seth was preceded in death by his daughter, Gracie Skylar Byrd; father, Jeffrey Lee Byrd; paternal grandfather, Billy Lee Byrd; maternal grandfather, Ray Carr; and maternal grandmother, Anna Marcel Leonard.
He is survived by two children, daughter, London and son, Lincoln; his mother, Sherry Byrd; his brother, Jared Byrd and wife, Chase; his grandmothers, Carol Campbell and Mary Ruth Carr; step-grandmother, Belle Byrd; aunts, Roxanne Byrd, Kim Hobbs and husband, Gary, and Karen Johnson and husband, Jay; and his close cousins, Jeremy Houser, Josh Houser, Ashley Wilson, Matthew Hobbs, Shane Cloud and Katelyn Buckner.
The family will be having a private gathering to celebrate his life.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com
to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 25, 2021.