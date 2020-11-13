Menu
Daniel Cady Heath
Daniel Cady Heath

Daniel Cady Heath, age 58, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a son of the late Donald and Diana Sudut Heath born to them on September 28, 1962, in Milan, Michigan. Daniel greatly enjoyed working with and selling antiques.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604, (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Heath family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.
