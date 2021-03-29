Menu
Daniel Carlton Smith
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road
Lebanon, VA
Daniel Carlton Smith

July 31, 1964 - March 27, 2021

LEBANON, Va.

Daniel Carlton Smith, age 56, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Born on July 31, 1964, he was the son of Joanne Smith and the late James G. Smith.

He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad with twenty seven years of service. He was a fifth generation railroad man. He loved being with his grandchildren and coaching his children playing ball. He also loved playing golf. He attended Gracewood Community Church. He was preceded in death by his father, James G. Smith; and grandparents, Jim and Helen Smith, Carl and Madge Hicks.

He is survived by his wife of thirty one years, Susan P. Smith; mother, Joanne Smith of Bristol; two sons, Dylan Smith and wife, Shay, of Belfast, and Drake Smith and wife, Ahbra of Abingdon; brother, Dave Smith of Bristol; grandchildren, Dakston Smith and Drayden Smith; nieces, Morgan Francisco and husband, Trey, and Maddie Smith; great-niece, Sidney Francisco; great-nephews, Max Francisco and Beckham Smith; several aunts and uncles; and his special side-kick, Tucker.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Gracewood Community Church, 345 Donald C. Moore Drive, Lebanon, with Pastor Tim Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Ketron Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend should meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Vencill, Steve Vencill, Greg Vencill, Mike Dye, Mark Dye, Trey Francisco. Honorary pallbearers will be Employees of Norfolk Southern Railroad, Pocahontas Division.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gracewood Community Church or the American Cancer Society.

For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed on the Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs - Hess Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Smith family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gracewood Community Church
345 Donald C. Moore Drive, Lebanon, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Gracewood Community Church
345 Donald C. Moore Drive, Lebanon, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed on the Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page
VA
Mar
31
Memorial Gathering
10:30a.m.
meet at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery
VA
Mar
31
Burial
11:00a.m.
Ketron Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your great loss. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Judy Breeding
March 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers
Brenda Combs
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results