Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Lee Vannoy
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Daniel Lee Vannoy

December 21, 1991 - February 27, 2021

Daniel was born on December 21, 1991, in Abingdon, Virginia. Daniel was loved by many. People could not help but be drawn to his carefree nature. Daniel was always a cut up making those around him smile. Daniel had a heart of gold and genuinely cared for everyone he came across.

Daniel was an accomplished soccer player. He was an avid motorsports fan. Daniel enlisted in the United States Air Force shortly after graduation. He was a heavy equipment operator in the tradition of his "Paw" Jack Vannoy and Uncle Ben Osborne. He was last stationed at Andrews Air Force Base providing airstrip maintenance for Air Force One. After departing the military Daniel was employed at Snowshoe Ski resort as an HVAC technician, he was very passionate about his mountain community there. He was an expert HVAC and refrigeration technician most recently employed at Jack Kite Company in Bristol, TN.

He leaves behind many loved ones. There are more family and friends than what could be listed but most notably his mother and father, Pam and Jackie Vannoy,; brother, Dalton Vannoy; uncle, Avery Osborne; aunt, Becky Dunn; cousins, Jason and Alana Dunn; special friends, Geoffrey Mullins, Sam Caudill, and T.C. Nichols, and countless other family and friends.

At the wishes of the family due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no physical public service. We will have a virtual celebration of life with details to follow.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Vannoy family.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Please accept my sympathies. Daniel was one of our precious Greendale students leaving many sweet memories for us to remember him.
Terri Cozart
March 4, 2021
I know for sure how your feeling it gets little better with time but it will not leave your mind. Very sorry
Daniel walker
March 3, 2021
To Jackie, Pam and family, We are deeply sorry for the loss of Daniel. Jackie if he was like you he was an Amazing person! Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Kim and Curt King
Friend
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results