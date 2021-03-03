Daniel Lee Vannoy
December 21, 1991 - February 27, 2021
Daniel was born on December 21, 1991, in Abingdon, Virginia. Daniel was loved by many. People could not help but be drawn to his carefree nature. Daniel was always a cut up making those around him smile. Daniel had a heart of gold and genuinely cared for everyone he came across.
Daniel was an accomplished soccer player. He was an avid motorsports fan. Daniel enlisted in the United States Air Force shortly after graduation. He was a heavy equipment operator in the tradition of his "Paw" Jack Vannoy and Uncle Ben Osborne. He was last stationed at Andrews Air Force Base providing airstrip maintenance for Air Force One. After departing the military Daniel was employed at Snowshoe Ski resort as an HVAC technician, he was very passionate about his mountain community there. He was an expert HVAC and refrigeration technician most recently employed at Jack Kite Company in Bristol, TN.
He leaves behind many loved ones. There are more family and friends than what could be listed but most notably his mother and father, Pam and Jackie Vannoy,; brother, Dalton Vannoy; uncle, Avery Osborne; aunt, Becky Dunn; cousins, Jason and Alana Dunn; special friends, Geoffrey Mullins, Sam Caudill, and T.C. Nichols, and countless other family and friends.
At the wishes of the family due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no physical public service. We will have a virtual celebration of life with details to follow.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.