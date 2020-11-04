Danny Rogers Childress
July 28, 1947 - November 2, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Danny Roger Childress, 73, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Geneva Childress; sister, Brenda Childress; brother, Jerry Childress; and his son-in-law, Andy Tolliver.
Danny was a lifelong truck driver and retired from KVAT after 30 years of service. He enjoyed horseback riding and camping with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda Childress; daughters, Bonnie Wyatt and husband, Rex of Bristol, Tenn., and Angela Tolliver of Meadowview; grandchildren, Jonathan Wyatt, Autumn Tolliver and Alexis Tolliver; sisters, Shirley Anderson of Richmond, Va., Mildred Gravino and husband, Frank of Tampa, Fla., and Christine Warden and husband, Jimmie of Bristol, Tenn.
In consideration of current health concerns, an informal visitation allowing friends the opportunity to sign the guest register and pay respects will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are requested while inside the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Childress.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24266
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.