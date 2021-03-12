Danny Earl SharpMarch 12, 1956 - January 13, 2021Danny Earl Sharp, age 64, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on January 13, 2021, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Services that were orignally delayed due to Covid-19 have now been scheduled.A celebration of life service will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. Light refreshments will be served following the service in the Family Life Center.Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.