Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny Earl Sharp
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Danny Earl Sharp

March 12, 1956 - January 13, 2021

Danny Earl Sharp, age 64, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on January 13, 2021, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Services that were orignally delayed due to Covid-19 have now been scheduled.

A celebration of life service will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. Light refreshments will be served following the service in the Family Life Center.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.