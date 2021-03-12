Danny Earl Sharp
March 12, 1956 - January 13, 2021
Danny Earl Sharp, age 64, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on January 13, 2021, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Services that were orignally delayed due to Covid-19 have now been scheduled.
A celebration of life service will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. Light refreshments will be served following the service in the Family Life Center.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 12, 2021.