Daphine S. Sowers
Daphine S. Sowers, 90, of Floyd, passed away on February 15, 2021. She served others with a passion as a nurse in numerous nursing facilities for her whole adult life. She had a love for all animals and could play any instrument she picked up. Daphine was a member of Calvary Baptist church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren C. Sowers; parents, Major and Margaret Sweeny; and numerous brothers and sisters.
She is survived by five sons, Sonny and Angie Sowers, Russell and Joyce Sowers, Tony Sowers, Dennis and Gwen Sowers, and Joseph Sowers. She had six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren along with numerous brothers and sisters.
A private service will be held at Gardner Funeral Home. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Gardner Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Skyline Manor Nursing and Socials Services for all their care and compassion.
or on Facebook @Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 25, 2021.