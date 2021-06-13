Daphne Gibson McCord
September 12, 1928 - December 30, 2020
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn.
Daphne Gibson McCord, age 92, died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.
She was born on September 12, 1928, in Bristol, Tenn., to the late Claude Gibson and Louise Helms Gibson. Daphne was married to the late Dr. James L. McCord for 62 years. She graduated from North Wilkesboro, N.C. High School at the age of 15. She then graduated from the Sullins College in Bristol, Va., and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Va. Daphne was a faithful and long-time member of Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Va. She served as a Deacon, Elder, Director of Christian Education, founder of the Adult Respite Care Program, and active singer in the Sanctuary Choir for nearly 70 years. She also directed Children's Choirs and many musicals. Daphne was a talented banner maker which still contributes to worship in the Central sanctuary. She was very active in the Presbyterian Women and Meals on Wheels Ministry. She was a former Moderator of Abingdon Presbytery and mentored and led many youth groups. She and Jim were Foster Parents to many children. Daphne was a founding member of the Bristol Concert Choir and also sang with the Voices of the Mountains Choir. She sang with the Madrigal Singers in the 1960's and enjoyed music her entire life; often sharing her beautiful solo contralto voice. She and Jim welcomed many King College students into their home and became family to many of them. Daphne celebrated life with her many gifts of hospitality. Living in her historic Maplehurst home, she and Jim entertained on the porch with many parties, gatherings and events. In the last years, it was a respite place for her as she enjoyed the yard, flowers, and all the birds that visited her everyday, especially the cardinals.
Daphne is survived by her children, James Mark McCord of Bluff City, Tenn., Benjamin Thomas McCord and wife, Melissa Farmer McCord, of Bristol, Va., and Corrinne McCord Bloom and husband, James Laird Bloom, of Mukileto, Wash.; grandchildren, James Collin McCord, Savannah Anne McCord, James Spencer Bloom, and Kristen Nicole Gray; great-grandchildren, Jordan Thompson and Carter Miles McCord; and many cousins.
The family would especially like to thank all of Daphne's caregivers who provided her with much devotion and love. There is great appreciation for the members of Central Presbyterian Church for all the love and support given to Mother through this journey.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201, with the Reverend Ann Aichinger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201, or to Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.