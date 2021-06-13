Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daphne Gibson McCord
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Daphne Gibson McCord

September 12, 1928 - December 30, 2020

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn.

Daphne Gibson McCord, age 92, died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.

She was born on September 12, 1928, in Bristol, Tenn., to the late Claude Gibson and Louise Helms Gibson. Daphne was married to the late Dr. James L. McCord for 62 years. She graduated from North Wilkesboro, N.C. High School at the age of 15. She then graduated from the Sullins College in Bristol, Va., and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Va. Daphne was a faithful and long-time member of Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Va. She served as a Deacon, Elder, Director of Christian Education, founder of the Adult Respite Care Program, and active singer in the Sanctuary Choir for nearly 70 years. She also directed Children's Choirs and many musicals. Daphne was a talented banner maker which still contributes to worship in the Central sanctuary. She was very active in the Presbyterian Women and Meals on Wheels Ministry. She was a former Moderator of Abingdon Presbytery and mentored and led many youth groups. She and Jim were Foster Parents to many children. Daphne was a founding member of the Bristol Concert Choir and also sang with the Voices of the Mountains Choir. She sang with the Madrigal Singers in the 1960's and enjoyed music her entire life; often sharing her beautiful solo contralto voice. She and Jim welcomed many King College students into their home and became family to many of them. Daphne celebrated life with her many gifts of hospitality. Living in her historic Maplehurst home, she and Jim entertained on the porch with many parties, gatherings and events. In the last years, it was a respite place for her as she enjoyed the yard, flowers, and all the birds that visited her everyday, especially the cardinals.

Daphne is survived by her children, James Mark McCord of Bluff City, Tenn., Benjamin Thomas McCord and wife, Melissa Farmer McCord, of Bristol, Va., and Corrinne McCord Bloom and husband, James Laird Bloom, of Mukileto, Wash.; grandchildren, James Collin McCord, Savannah Anne McCord, James Spencer Bloom, and Kristen Nicole Gray; great-grandchildren, Jordan Thompson and Carter Miles McCord; and many cousins.

The family would especially like to thank all of Daphne's caregivers who provided her with much devotion and love. There is great appreciation for the members of Central Presbyterian Church for all the love and support given to Mother through this journey.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201, with the Reverend Ann Aichinger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201, or to Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620.

To share memories of Daphne Gibson McCord, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Daphne's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Central Presbyterian Church
301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Max Gill
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results