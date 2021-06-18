Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daphne Gibson McCord
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Daphne Gibson McCord

September 12, 1928 - December 30, 2020

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn.

Daphne Gibson McCord, age 92, died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol Va. 24201, with the Reverend Ann Aichinger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, Va. 24201 or to Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, Tenn. 37620.

To share memories of Daphne Gibson McCord, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Daphne's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Central Presbyterian Church
301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Max Gill
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results