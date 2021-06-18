Daphne Gibson McCord
September 12, 1928 - December 30, 2020
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn.
Daphne Gibson McCord, age 92, died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol Va. 24201, with the Reverend Ann Aichinger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, Va. 24201 or to Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, Tenn. 37620.
To share memories of Daphne Gibson McCord, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Daphne's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.