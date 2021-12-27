Menu
Darlene Hope Booher
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Darlene Hope Gent Booher

March 10, 1927 - December 25, 2021

Darlene Hope Gent Booher, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born March 10, 1927 in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Hampton and Arley Ball Gent. Darlene lived most of her life in the Bristol area and retired from Bristol Compressors. She was a member of Gardner's Memorial Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, B.D. Booher; brother, Jack Gent; sisters, Hazel Amos, Edna Burroughs, Irene Barton and Phyllis McMurray.

Survivors include her children, Sandra Fleenor and husband Jerry, Larry Booher, and Darrell Booher and fiancé Rose; sister, Dorris Berry; grandchildren, Scott Hatcher and wife Amy, Shane Booher, Shannon Booher and Sara Booher; great-grandchildren, Madelyn "Madi" Hatcher, Zach Booher and Addison "Addy" Hughes; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Martha Belanger and Grace Dowell.

The funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tommy Osborne and Evangelist Rex McMurray officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Gardner's Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gary Baker, Mike Penley, John Cline, Scott Hatcher, Zach Booher, Shane Booher, Jimmy Gent and Ray Gent.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
28
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
29
Interment
11:00a.m.
Gardner's Chapel Cemetery
TN
Sorry to hear about Darlene i had not seen her in several years but i remember her as always being very kind and nice ,Prayers for the family
Charles Taylor
December 28, 2021
