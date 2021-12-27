Darlene Hope Gent Booher
March 10, 1927 - December 25, 2021
Darlene Hope Gent Booher, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born March 10, 1927 in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Hampton and Arley Ball Gent. Darlene lived most of her life in the Bristol area and retired from Bristol Compressors. She was a member of Gardner's Memorial Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, B.D. Booher; brother, Jack Gent; sisters, Hazel Amos, Edna Burroughs, Irene Barton and Phyllis McMurray.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Fleenor and husband Jerry, Larry Booher, and Darrell Booher and fiancé Rose; sister, Dorris Berry; grandchildren, Scott Hatcher and wife Amy, Shane Booher, Shannon Booher and Sara Booher; great-grandchildren, Madelyn "Madi" Hatcher, Zach Booher and Addison "Addy" Hughes; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Martha Belanger and Grace Dowell.
The funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tommy Osborne and Evangelist Rex McMurray officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Gardner's Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gary Baker, Mike Penley, John Cline, Scott Hatcher, Zach Booher, Shane Booher, Jimmy Gent and Ray Gent.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 27, 2021.