Elder Darrell Elmo Davis
March 24, 1933 - June 18, 2021
Darrell Elmo Davis, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed from this life on Friday, June 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Elders Danny Smith, Don Stacy, and Donathan Stacy officiating. An additional funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home with Elders Terry Thacker, Danny Smith, Don Stacy, and Donathan Stacy officiating. A committal and interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery following Thursday's funeral service.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mr. Davis and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.