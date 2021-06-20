Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elder Darrell Elmo Davis
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Elder Darrell Elmo Davis

March 24, 1933 - June 18, 2021

Darrell Elmo Davis, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed from this life on Friday, June 18, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Elders Danny Smith, Don Stacy, and Donathan Stacy officiating. An additional funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home with Elders Terry Thacker, Danny Smith, Don Stacy, and Donathan Stacy officiating. A committal and interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery following Thursday's funeral service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Davis and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Jun
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Jun
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.