Daryl "Funky D" Hughes



Daryl "Funky D" Hughes departed this life on Sunday, February 7, 2021.



Daryl was a graduate of Va. High School and served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Hughes; son, Jarrett Hughes; aunt, Bettye Hughes; uncles, Jack and David Hughes; grandparents, Ulysses and Sarah Hughes and Credella Clark Fonte'.



Survivors include his son, Daryl Hughes II; father, Floyd Clark; brothers, Ivan and Martin Hughes, and Carey Clark; granddaughters, Tiara and Taliyah Hughes; uncles, Allen Hughes; aunt, Barbara Lewis, Charlene Stigger, a host of other aunts and uncles; niece, Lexus Hughes; nephew, Christopher Burnette, and a host of cousins. Sandy Oliver a special friend of Mr. Hughes along with the Stout family.



Memorial for Mr. Hughes will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at the VFW from 6 until 8 p.m.



