Daryl "Funky D" Hughes departed this life on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Daryl was a graduate of Va. High School and served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Hughes; son, Jarrett Hughes; aunt, Bettye Hughes; uncles, Jack and David Hughes; grandparents, Ulysses and Sarah Hughes and Credella Clark Fonte'.
Survivors include his son, Daryl Hughes II; father, Floyd Clark; brothers, Ivan and Martin Hughes, and Carey Clark; granddaughters, Tiara and Taliyah Hughes; uncles, Allen Hughes; aunt, Barbara Lewis, Charlene Stigger, a host of other aunts and uncles; niece, Lexus Hughes; nephew, Christopher Burnette, and a host of cousins. Sandy Oliver a special friend of Mr. Hughes along with the Stout family.
Memorial for Mr. Hughes will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at the VFW from 6 until 8 p.m.
R.A. Clark Funeral Services, INC.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
May God be with you in your time of sorrow My sympathy to you and your family.
Robert Wells and the Wells brothers
Robert Wells
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry I didn´t say goodbye, but I will see you Nephew on the other side. I will miss you, but now you are at peace. Fly high Nephew cause I know you are looking down at all of us. Love and Miss you
Charlene Stigger
March 4, 2021
I am sorry to hear this news. Daryl was a good friend to me while we were in school. When we were in junior high, we would go to Bullocks Drug store after school and get French fries and cokes.