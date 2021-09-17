Dave Renson
February 12, 1977 - September 10, 2021
BRISTOL, Tenn.
Dave Renson passed away suddenly on the morning of Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home in Bristol, Tenn. He was 44 years old.
Dave was born in Milltown, New Jersey and moved south of the Mason Dixon Line when he was 18 to attend and graduate from Virginia Tech. He fell in love with the area so much that he spent the remainder of his life in Virginia, North Carolina and most recently in Tennessee.
Dave was a caring and generous person, and did everything in life with unmatched enthusiasm. He loved to collect and share stories and jokes. He was an avid prankster who kept anyone who lived or worked with him on their toes. He most recently worked for Kiser Furniture, where he regarded his coworkers and employers as family. Dave loved people above everything, and would move mountains for his family, friends or someone he had just met.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Renson of Whiting, N.J. and very recently his father, Marcel Renson of Milltown, N.J.
Dave is survived by his 15 year partner in life and love, Jessica Frye; sister, Yvonne Stern and her wife, Marlena Hood of Toms River, N.J. (both of whom he loved immeasurably); brother, Marcel Renson of Toms River, N.J.; niece and nephews, Jennifer, Marcel and Andrew; and a vast group of wonderful friends all over the country.
Funeral services are being provided privately by Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon, Va. A memorial gathering is being planned and an announcement will be posted with the details. Continuing with the tradition set by Dave, All are welcome.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 17, 2021.