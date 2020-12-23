Dave Rider
Dave Rider, age 82, of Elizabethton, Tenn., died on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton, after a lengthy illness. A native of War, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Lucille Payne Rider. He was preceded in death in addition to his mother, by his son-in-law, Rusty Barnett; by his grandmother, Margaret Payne; a brother, Jim Rider and a sister, Billie James.
He played football at Big Creek High School for legendary coach Merrill Gainer in War. Mr. Rider received his Bachelor of Education Degree from West Virginia University. He was a former Coach and Teacher at J.I. Burton High School, Tazewell High School and retired from Elizabethton High School. He was an avid golfer, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was a member of Southside Christian Church where he served as a Deacon for several years.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Deanna Rider of the home; one daughter, Kim Barnett of Elizabethton; one son, Scott Rider and wife, Patty, of Winder, Georgia; three grandsons, Ryan Witten and wife, Kelly, of Piney Flats, Shawn Witten and wife, Katie, of Elizabethton and Jason Witten and wife, Michelle, of West Lake, Texas; three granddaughters, Hannah Rider of Sandy Springs, Georgia, Abigail Ford and husband, Evan, of Knoxville, and Emily Rider, also of Knoxville; seven great-grandchildren, C.J. Witten, Cooper Witten, Rider Witten, Natalie Witten, Landry Witten, Hadley Witten and Brooke Witten also survive.
A Celebration of Life for Coach Rider will be conducted Monday, December 28, 2020, from the A.L. (John) Treadway Gymnasium with Mr. Michael Koruschak, Minister officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Keith Whitehead accompanied by Mr. Charles Dugger. Honorary Pallbearers will be all former players and coaches from J. I. Burton, Tazewell and Elizabethton High Schools.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton. Friends may call at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on. Saturday, and Sunday afternoon from 1 until 4 p.m. The services will be livestreamed via the Facebook page of The Tom Taylor Sports Show. https://tomtaylorsports.com
