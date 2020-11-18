David C. Cox
ABINGDON, Va.
David C. Cox, age 85, passed on Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home.
David was a graduate of Coeburn High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served 15 years as a police officer with the Washington D.C. Police Dept. and later was employed as an engineer for Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 20 years.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Roy David Cox and Mabel Bowman Cox; and eight siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris Yeary Cox; son, Mark Cox and wife, Renee, of Abingdon, Va.; and daughters, Terri Christian and husband, Mike, of Bristol, Va., Kim, and Kelley; brother, Doug Cox of Bluefield, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pat McCallahan officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Virginia National Guard. Those wishing to view the service from home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream
15 minutes prior to service time. It was Mr. Cox's wish to be cremated following the service. Face masks are required and social distancing practices must be observed.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of David C. Cox is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.