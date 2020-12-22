David Allen Campbell Sr.
December 17, 1958 - December 18, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
David Allen Campbell Sr., journey began on December 17, 1958, in Russell Co., Va. He stopped counting the years at 62 on December 18, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, papaw, and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas B. Campbell Sr. and his sister, Jane Warren.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Campbell of Meadowview, Va.; his son, DJ Campbell and wife, Jamie, of Ohio; a daughter, Kristina Clark and husband Jake of Meadowview, VA.; three grandsons, Sean, Jayden, and Brycen Campbell of Meadowview, Va.; a brother, Dallas B. Campbell Jr., "Bud" of Bristol, Va.; two sisters, Ann and husband, Frank Sullins, of Abingdon, Va., and Rhonda Gail Campbell of Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and had special friends he held dear to his heart, Steve Bare of Meadowview, Va., Butch Mullins of Abingdon, Va., abd Tim Kestner of Saltville, VA.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Knollkreg Memorial Park with the Rev. Michael Somers officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Croson, John "Peewee" Hicks, Kenny Campbell, Jake Clark, Tim Kestner, and Kyan Howard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.
"Lord Willing" – David Campbell
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Campbell.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.