David Allen Campbell Sr.
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
David Allen Campbell Sr.

December 17, 1958 - December 18, 2020

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

David Allen Campbell Sr., journey began on December 17, 1958, in Russell Co., Va. He stopped counting the years at 62 on December 18, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, papaw, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas B. Campbell Sr. and his sister, Jane Warren.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Campbell of Meadowview, Va.; his son, DJ Campbell and wife, Jamie, of Ohio; a daughter, Kristina Clark and husband Jake of Meadowview, VA.; three grandsons, Sean, Jayden, and Brycen Campbell of Meadowview, Va.; a brother, Dallas B. Campbell Jr., "Bud" of Bristol, Va.; two sisters, Ann and husband, Frank Sullins, of Abingdon, Va., and Rhonda Gail Campbell of Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and had special friends he held dear to his heart, Steve Bare of Meadowview, Va., Butch Mullins of Abingdon, Va., abd Tim Kestner of Saltville, VA.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Knollkreg Memorial Park with the Rev. Michael Somers officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Croson, John "Peewee" Hicks, Kenny Campbell, Jake Clark, Tim Kestner, and Kyan Howard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

"Lord Willing" – David Campbell

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Campbell.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
Knollkreg Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
David always had a smile and could always make us laugh and forget about the worries of the world you can´t get any better than that
Delores Duff
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss, you all are in thoughts and prayers. Love you all
Sara Lee Campbell
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results