David Allen Cannon Jr.
June 23, 1994 - March 11, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
David Allen Cannon Jr. age 26, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home in Glade Spring, Va. David was born in Washington County, on June 23, 1994. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Wilma Lee McCracken; grandparents, Everette and Ruby Couch; and stepfather, Mark McCracken.
David was a 2012 graduate of Patrick Henry High School. He was a humble country boy at heart that loved lifted diesel trucks, motorcycles, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his three children, Annabelle Jade Cannon, Maverick Everette Cannon, and Zoey Destiny Cannon; special aunts and uncles, Betty Ball and husband, Tim, of Glade Spring, Beulah Heath and husband, Jeffery, of Chilhowie, Connie Barton and husband, Kenny, of Cleveland, Va., Stanley Couch of Marion, Billy Troy Johnson of Cleveland, Va., and Bobby Musick and wife, Kimberly, of Fredericksburg, Va.; brother, Michael Everette McCracken; grandmother, Francis Cook; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Ed Fisher officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the family of David Cannon Jr.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 13, 2021.