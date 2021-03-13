Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Allen Cannon Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
David Allen Cannon Jr.

June 23, 1994 - March 11, 2021

GLADE SPRING, Va.

David Allen Cannon Jr. age 26, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home in Glade Spring, Va. David was born in Washington County, on June 23, 1994. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Wilma Lee McCracken; grandparents, Everette and Ruby Couch; and stepfather, Mark McCracken.

David was a 2012 graduate of Patrick Henry High School. He was a humble country boy at heart that loved lifted diesel trucks, motorcycles, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his three children, Annabelle Jade Cannon, Maverick Everette Cannon, and Zoey Destiny Cannon; special aunts and uncles, Betty Ball and husband, Tim, of Glade Spring, Beulah Heath and husband, Jeffery, of Chilhowie, Connie Barton and husband, Kenny, of Cleveland, Va., Stanley Couch of Marion, Billy Troy Johnson of Cleveland, Va., and Bobby Musick and wife, Kimberly, of Fredericksburg, Va.; brother, Michael Everette McCracken; grandmother, Francis Cook; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Ed Fisher officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the family of David Cannon Jr.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
14
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
15
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Rose Cemetery
Glade Spring, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of David Cannon, Jr. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
March 15, 2021
David was such a kind hearted person and he will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends through this difficult time.
Pamela Lloyd
Friend
March 12, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of such a sweet person, he was one of the kindest people I eve met/ worked with who loved his kids so much. Rest in peace, fly high my friend until me meet again. Prayers for the family and friends through this tough time.
Jennifer Lloyd
Friend
March 12, 2021
This is heartbreaking news. I send prayers to all of this family who have suffered so much loss but still trust in the Lord for strength and peace and I pray He supply you with all you will need to face the days ahead.
Sarah Duncan
March 12, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all.
David and Trixy Surber
Friend
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results