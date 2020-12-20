Menu
David Wayne Canter
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
David Wayne Canter

August 27, 1959 - December 18, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

David Wayne Canter, 61, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital of COVID-19.

David was employed by Tri-State Livestock Market for 42 years. He was a farmer in Washington County, Virginia, his entire life.

David was the son of William and Peggy Canter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Jack Canter.

David is survived by his wife, Suzanne Canter; sister, Ruth Ann Bott; brother, Donnie Canter; brother, Ronnie Canter and wife, Hilda; niece, Evie Branch, husband, Aaron, and daughters, Alyssa and Molly; niece, Sharon Canter and son, Shane; niece, Elizabeth Canter and son, Nicholas; and nephew, Erby Bott.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 3 2020, at 2 p.m., at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Canter.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31, 2020.
