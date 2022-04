David Wayne CanterAugust 27, 1959 - December 18, 2020ABINGDON, Va.David Wayne Canter, 61, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital of COVID-19.David was employed by Tri-State Livestock Market for 42 years. He was a farmer in Washington County, Virginia, his entire life.David was the son of William and Peggy Canter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Jack Canter.David is survived by his wife, Suzanne Canter; sister, Ruth Ann Bott; brother, Donnie Canter; brother, Ronnie Canter and wife, Hilda; niece, Evie Branch, husband, Aaron, and daughters, Alyssa and Molly; niece, Sharon Canter and son, Shane; niece, Elizabeth Canter and son, Nicholas; and nephew, Erby Bott.A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 3 2020, at 2 p.m., at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating.Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Canter.Frost Funeral Home250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210