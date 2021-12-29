David Caskey
March 26, 1942 - December 26, 2021
David Caskey, 79, died at home in Glade Spring, Va., on December 26, 2021, following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and multiple myeloma. He left behind his faithful wife of 57 years, Beth; children, Laura and Susan; sons-in-law, Jon and Jeffrey; and granddaughter Katherine.
We rejoice that David is with his Savior, Jesus. Throughout his life, David sought to know and serve his Lord Jesus. He studied the Bible faithfully and attended and served in the church through various roles, including usher, youth leader, deacon, elder, building planner chairman, Sunday school member, and choir member. His favorite role was serving on the Missions Committee. He gave faithfully to those around him with a generous and quiet spirit. What he undertook to do, he did well.
David loved to learn, especially about history, science, and the world around him. He studied electrical engineering at M.I.T and U.T. and worked for the Department of Energy at Sandia National Labs for the majority of his career.
We will remember David's life on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Abingdon Bible Church. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:30 p.m. Following the memorial, the graveside interment will be at Old Glade Presbyterian. Pall bearers will include family as well as friend, Monty Vernon. Frost Funeral home and Dr. Paul Bufford presiding.
Donations may be made to Abingdon Bible Church, 16210 Elementary Dr., Abingdon, VA 24210, and be designated for the Missions Fund in memory of David Caskey. The donations will go directly to the missionaries David knew and served for many years.
The family would like to especially thank his faithful hospice nurses Mary, Kristi, and Ashley, as well as his many faithful friends who have prayed, written cards, called, and visited.
