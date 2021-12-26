David Eugene Cecil
December 15, 2021
David Eugene Cecil, 70, of Grundy, Virginia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his home in Blountville, Tennessee, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and was the son of the late Adele Ammar Cecil and Eugene M. Cecil.
After graduating from Grundy High School in 1969, he attended the University of Kentucky and graduated in 1973 with a degree in Economics and Finance. While there, he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa and served as Secretary and President of the fraternity. He was also a member of the Kentucky Fellows and was honored with the Henry Stites Barker award along with the Society of Lamp and Cross award. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He then went on to the University of Louisville College of Law where he graduated with a Juris Doctorate.
After graduating from law school, he returned to his hometown of Grundy, Virginia and began practicing law with FD Robertson, later forming Robertson, Cecil, King, and Pruitt. He then opened a solo practice under Cecil Law Office.
David was an active member and Elder at Buchanan First Presbyterian Church, a volunteer firefighter, served as President of Willow brook Country Club, and was a patron member of Boy Scouts of America. He was also an assistant instructor at the Appalachian School of Law in Real Estate. He then went on to receive his CRE of Ministry with Abingdon Presbytery.
He loved spending time with family and friends, going to the gym to workout, the ocean, gardening, and was an avid animal lover donating regularly to ASPCA. Christmas time was always special as he dressed as Santa for his family, church and friends. He brought joy and laughter to family gatherings, which will be forever missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Debbie Miner Cecil, Blountville, Tennessee; son, David E. Cecil II, Grundy Virginia; daughter Rebecca Cecil, Blountville, Tennessee, daughter Reagan Cecil, Raeford, North Carolina; sister, Diana Cecil Holland and husband, Louis, Wilmington, N.C.; nephew, Gary Holland and wife Tasha, Charleston, West Virginia, niece Sandy Holland Gehrman and husband, Brad, Wilmington, North Carolina.
Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Ammar, Fred Minor, Luke Minor, Kyle Minor, Harlis Miner, Joe Kozakowski, Baron Minor, Patrick Minor, Brad Massengill, Ed Bunn, Jim Bunn, Andy Bunn, Bobby Reece, Shawn Compton, Gary Holland, Louis Holland, Bill Parish, Patrick Owens, David Stevenson, Lloyd Lester, Jerry Davis, Eddie Skeens, Tom Scott, the Honorable Pat Johnson, Tom Pruitt, and Brothers of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity.
Family would like to extend special thanks to all his caregivers at Wexford House in Kingsport, Tennessee, and Amedysis Hospice of Kingsport, Tennessee.
Calling hours for family and friends of David Eugene Cecil, honoring his life will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 5 until 9 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to a charity of your choice
in remembrance of David E. Cecil.
Online condolences may be made to the Cecil family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com
. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Cecil family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 26, 2021.